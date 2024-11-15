Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Podcast
Why Bureaucracy Will Die Faster Than You Think | Ep.10
Why Bureaucracy Will Die Faster Than You Think | Ep.10

Nov 15, 2024
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's bureaucratic stranglehold is about to end. Plus: how a bridge rebuild in 12 days exposed government inefficiency, why environmental reviews are blocking clean energy, the absurdity of testing sonic booms on seals, and how Operation Warp Speed could revolutionize innovation across every industry.



