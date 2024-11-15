Why Bureaucracy Will Die Faster Than You Think | Ep.10

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's bureaucratic stranglehold is about to end. Plus: how a bridge rebuild in 12 days exposed government inefficiency, why environmental reviews are blocking clean energy, the absurdity of testing sonic booms on seals, and how Operation Warp Speed could revolutionize innovation across every industry.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com