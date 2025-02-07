DeepSeek's training costs were much higher than reported ($1.6B, not $6M) - but that's not the real story. Big Tech is doubling down on AI investment despite rising efficiency, with Google alone pledging $75B. Plus: We explore ChatGPT's game-changing Deep Research feature, transforming everything from investment analysis to teaching your kids. The AI arms race is heating up, and it's moving faster than anyone predicted.
Why Big Tech is Betting $300B on AI (And It's Moving Faster Than You Think) | Ep. 21
Feb 07, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
