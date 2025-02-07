Rational Optimist Society

Why Big Tech is Betting $300B on AI (And It's Moving Faster Than You Think) | Ep. 21
Feb 07, 2025
DeepSeek's training costs were much higher than reported ($1.6B, not $6M) - but that's not the real story. Big Tech is doubling down on AI investment despite rising efficiency, with Google alone pledging $75B. Plus: We explore ChatGPT's game-changing Deep Research feature, transforming everything from investment analysis to teaching your kids. The AI arms race is heating up, and it's moving faster than anyone predicted.



