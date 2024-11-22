In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's energy revolution is about to accelerate. Chris Wright, the fracking pioneer turned Energy Secretary nominee, wants to boost nuclear production by 150% while slashing regulatory roadblocks. Plus: how fracking secretly became America's biggest climate success, why the richest countries have the cleanest environments, how prediction markets beat every pollster on election night, and a breakthrough in nuclear fusion that could change everything.
Why America's Energy Revolution Is Happening Faster Than You Think | Ep.11
Nov 22, 2024
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
