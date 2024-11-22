Rational Optimist Society

Why America's Energy Revolution Is Happening Faster Than You Think | Ep.11
Nov 22, 2024
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore why America's energy revolution is about to accelerate. Chris Wright, the fracking pioneer turned Energy Secretary nominee, wants to boost nuclear production by 150% while slashing regulatory roadblocks. Plus: how fracking secretly became America's biggest climate success, why the richest countries have the cleanest environments, how prediction markets beat every pollster on election night, and a breakthrough in nuclear fusion that could change everything.



