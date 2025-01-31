DeepSeek's AI breakthrough sent shockwaves through tech markets, wiping $600B in value. But beyond the "$6M model" headlines lies a bigger story – how AI efficiency gains are accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Plus: Boom Aerospace makes history with America's first independent supersonic flight, bringing NY-London in 3 hours closer to reality.
Why AI Just Got 93% Cheaper (And It Changes EVERYTHING) | Ep. 20
DeepSeek's AI breakthrough sent shockwaves through tech markets, wiping $600B in value. But beyond the "$6M model" headlines lies a bigger story – how AI efficiency gains are accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Plus: Boom Aerospace makes...
Jan 31, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post