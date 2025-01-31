Rational Optimist Society

Why AI Just Got 93% Cheaper (And It Changes EVERYTHING) | Ep. 20
DeepSeek's AI breakthrough sent shockwaves through tech markets, wiping $600B in value. But beyond the "$6M model" headlines lies a bigger story – how AI efficiency gains are accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Plus: Boom Aerospace makes...
Jan 31, 2025
DeepSeek's AI breakthrough sent shockwaves through tech markets, wiping $600B in value. But beyond the "$6M model" headlines lies a bigger story – how AI efficiency gains are accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Plus: Boom Aerospace makes history with America's first independent supersonic flight, bringing NY-London in 3 hours closer to reality.



