Why AI Just Got 93% Cheaper (And It Changes EVERYTHING) | Ep. 20

DeepSeek's AI breakthrough sent shockwaves through tech markets, wiping $600B in value. But beyond the "$6M model" headlines lies a bigger story – how AI efficiency gains are accelerating faster than anyone predicted. Plus: Boom Aerospace makes history with America's first independent supersonic flight, bringing NY-London in 3 hours closer to reality.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com