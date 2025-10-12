Rational Optimist Society

Fred Witthans
how could the company BWX Technologies be left out of your discussion. They have the most experience in delivering equivalent SMRs to the U.S. Navy for submarine and aircraft carrier propulsion. They have contracts to deliver SMR components in several foreign countries. They have the most experience and knowledge of any of the firms you list.

Steve Hofstatter
Quite the pro-nuke panacea here. I've seen this rodeo before. Let's consider the true cradle to grave costs with SMR generation. Even after 50 years of mandates, DoE has yet to resolve high level waste storage, and NIMBY has only worsened since their Yucca Mountain folly. While some spent fuel can be processed (not profitably), reprocessing presents new risks. Other issues including neutron embrittlement, waste heat, decommissioning, and unique risks for salt/sodium cooled technologies still exist. The writers glibly solve occupational radiation exposure risk by suggesting we just don't worry about it (abolishing ALARA). With all the AI exuberance igniting the rush, I see a lot of cans getting kicked down the road for future gens to deal with. The American Way, I suppose.

