Hi ROS Member,

I just talked to Stephen McBride about Neuralink’s latest success story, the new urgency behind SMRs (thanks, China), and driverless semis hitting the Texas highways… all on the Rational Optimist podcast.

We’re experimenting with podcast formats and would love your feedback. What did you think? What would you like to hear more of? Should we have guests?

Write us at members@rationaloptimistsociety.com.

Thanks,

Dan Steinhart