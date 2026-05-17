Rational Optimist Society

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Atanu Dey's avatar
Atanu Dey
3h

I totally agree with you about Sir David Attenborough. I loved his nature series -- gave a lot of his Planet Earth DVD sets to friends and family. But when he went into this climate doomerism spiel, I was disheartened.

I thank you and the ROS. Please keep up the great work.

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James House's avatar
James House
2h

I appreciate the optimism in this piece, but a few of the technological examples deserve a closer engineering look.

1. Raising cities is far more complex than raising land.

The idea of lifting ground level is interesting, but cities aren’t empty soil columns. Beneath any major urban area you’ll find subways, sewer mains, storm drains, gas lines, electrical conduits, fiber trunks, and building foundations — all rigid, interconnected, and not designed to flex. Raising a field is one thing; raising a city block is another. A more realistic application might be lifting seawalls or specific structures rather than entire districts.

2. Orbital sunlight capture fits into a long‑standing civilizational pattern.

Human societies have always moved toward capturing, storing, and redistributing solar energy — from photosynthesis to fossil fuels to photovoltaics. Orbital mirrors are an early rung on that ladder. But they come with orbital‑mechanics constraints, atmospheric scattering, and governance questions about who controls nighttime illumination. They’re promising, but not magic.

3. Plants need darkness — but winter light extension is a real opportunity.

Most crops evolved with a daily dark cycle for respiration, hormone regulation, and root‑zone processes. Anyone who has done hydroponics knows that 24/7 lighting stresses plants — timers exist for a reason.

That said, extending daylight in winter is a legitimate agronomic strategy. Crops like winter wheat exploit cold seasons to avoid pests that thrive in summer, then resume growth when conditions improve. Supplemental light could help with season extension, but not continuous illumination. The goal is to modulate photoperiod, not eliminate night.

4. Innovation matters — but biology and infrastructure impose constraints.

The broader “do more” message is compelling, and many of these technologies are worth pursuing. But credible climate optimism needs to integrate engineering realities and biological limits, not skip over them.

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