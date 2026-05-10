Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Bill Kuhns's avatar
Bill Kuhns
2d

A wise man once said "Those who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety". Via regulations, we've given up far too much liberty for minuscule (if any) increments of safety. Compounding that problem, those generally well-meaning folks devising the regulations almost never consider the cost - especially opportunity cost - of implementing them.

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JasonT's avatar
JasonT
2d

Regulators, and the progressive mindset promised utopia and delivered squalor. They have improved nothing. Try renovating a run down house to make it affordable for a young family. It can only be done by avoiding permits and inspections. Neither of which ensure quality or safety, only cost.

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