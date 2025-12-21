Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

13 Comments

User's avatar
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
7h

One of the issues I see with the NIMBYs is many of those in new technologies, want to build where it's cheap ie rural land. People move to the rural areas to get away from industry. Smaller, non-invasive type companies aren't a problem but who wants some giant mega factory/data center next door?

I moved from NoVA 30+ years ago, to a rural sleepy county of 30K. I'm about 25 miles in any direction to a town of any size. I understood that I would have few "conveniences" and that it wouldn't always be easy. I was a single female at the time but I wanted my peace and solitude. The "worse" noise we have is gunfire as most of use practice often. On our area, when we don't hear gunfire, we begin to worry.

We can tell there's many new people moving into the area... they complain about dogs running free, the cattle or horses next door (when they bought a house in a development next to a farm), and the sound of a tractor running early in the morning.

Now they want to build a data center (surrounded by 5k residences and a shopping/office center) on some "cheap" land nearby. Except the land has abandoned gold mines (two of which are similar to a spider oil well, in structure but only 200ft deep at the most). There is mercury in the soil from the old mines. It's also part of a Civil War historic area. It also has nice forests and a large creek (called "runs" around here).

The data center will drain most of our water resources, (there are already water problems on the end of the county). It will use 450k gallons of water a day... more than the whole county! Most of us are on wells. What if the DC drains the aquifers? Then what?

The 5k residences (allowing for 2 kids per household average) will DOUBLE our school enrollment. So at least one new schoold at every level. Then we will need new deputies on the Sheriff's Dept, bew school busses, more traffic lights or circles, more fire and EMS. THEN many will complain that ther aren't enough "conveniences and they might have to drive 15 miles (from that point to a town).

IMO large commercial areas need to stay urban and leave rural areas alone. If we want to be part of that life we can move there. Most of us just want our lives without the noise, traffic and aggravation. 🫤

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Teddy21btc's avatar
Teddy21btc
3h

“Overregulation” is the problem but not the way most think. “Overregulation” assumes that government SHOULD force itself between all voluntary cooperation between honest, peaceful adults.

It should not. Government’s job is to respond to physical force or fraud, not spend $2T per year forcing us all to prove we aren’t crooks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture