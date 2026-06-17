Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Galynn Ferris's avatar
Galynn Ferris
4h

The universe is not zero sum. I don't have to have less so you can have more. Creation is occurring every day. The IPO of Space X is tangible proof that our economy is not zero sum either.

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E.G. Greenwood's avatar
E.G. Greenwood
4h

Why does anyone listen to people like Picketty?

Someone needs to give that nerd a wedgie and the rest of us mock him until he shuts up with his lunacy.

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