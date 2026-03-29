Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Marina Brierley's avatar
Marina Brierley
1d

So encouraging to hear good news of technological advances.

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Scott Landry's avatar
Scott Landry
1d

What a fun e mail to get on Sunday morning....kind of gets me my attitude adjustment so I can take on the upcoming week.

Keep these coming!

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