Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Scott C. Rowe's avatar
Scott C. Rowe
4h

Great article, the ocean story has more layers than an onion.

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=2zrIilw-87k&si=6UxLjpYTRjJ7x1rH

Massive tech expansion underway.

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James Weichel's avatar
James Weichel
2h

Great report on the many ocean projects! I do wander how Sky can replace all regional carriers if it can only operate from water. Many cities in the US have only small rivers (too small to use?) nearby and no large lakes.

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