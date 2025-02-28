Rational Optimist Society

This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24
This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24

Feb 28, 2025
In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore the rapidly advancing world of robotics. We compare Figure's groundbreaking Helix robot that learns by watching humans with Clone's nightmare-inducing twitching humanoid. Plus: why humanoid robots might be the wrong design approach, how Chinese robot dogs are outperforming American competitors at a fraction of the cost, quantum computing's overhyped promises, and why Grok just dethroned Claude as the most powerful AI model.



