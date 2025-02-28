This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore the rapidly advancing world of robotics. We compare Figure's groundbreaking Helix robot that learns by watching humans with Clone's nightmare-inducing twitching humanoid. Plus: why humanoid robots might be the wrong design approach, how Chinese robot dogs are outperforming American competitors at a fraction of the cost, quantum computing's overhyped promises, and why Grok just dethroned Claude as the most powerful AI model.





