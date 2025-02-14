Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
They Tried to Stop Innovation (It Backfired Spectacularly) | Ep. 22
0:00
-30:16

They Tried to Stop Innovation (It Backfired Spectacularly) | Ep. 22

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how over-regulation is finally giving way to innovation. Plus: why Starlink's new T-Mobile deal changes everything, how drone delivery is revolutionizing cities despite the NIMBYs, JD Vance's...
Rational Optimist Society's avatar
Rational Optimist Society
Feb 14, 2025
Share

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how over-regulation is finally giving way to innovation. Plus: why Starlink's new T-Mobile deal changes everything, how drone delivery is revolutionizing cities despite the NIMBYs, JD Vance's game-changing speech on AI innovation, and why we're returning to the moon sooner than anyone realizes.



This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com

Comments

User's avatar
© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture