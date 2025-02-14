They Tried to Stop Innovation (It Backfired Spectacularly) | Ep. 22

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore how over-regulation is finally giving way to innovation. Plus: why Starlink's new T-Mobile deal changes everything, how drone delivery is revolutionizing cities despite the NIMBYs, JD Vance's game-changing speech on AI innovation, and why we're returning to the moon sooner than anyone realizes.





This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit rationaloptimistsociety.substack.com