Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
They Gave People $1000/Week. Here's Why It Failed | Ep.06
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:43
-36:43

They Gave People $1000/Week. Here's Why It Failed | Ep.06

Biotech revolution is unlocking new cures, why your diamond ring is losing value, and what happens when you hand out free money—all on this week’s Rational Optimist Podcast.
Rational Optimist Society
Oct 23, 2024
Share

Biotech revolution is unlocking new cures, why your diamond ring is losing value, and what happens when you hand out free money—all on this week’s Rational Optimist Podcast.

Discussion about this episode

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rational Optimist Society
Recent Episodes
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
  Rational Optimist Society
This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24
  Rational Optimist Society
SUPERSONIC IS BACK! (No Boom Required) | Ep.23
  Rational Optimist Society
They Tried to Stop Innovation (It Backfired Spectacularly) | Ep. 22
  Rational Optimist Society
Why Big Tech is Betting $300B on AI (And It's Moving Faster Than You Think) | Ep. 21
  Rational Optimist Society
Why AI Just Got 93% Cheaper (And It Changes EVERYTHING) | Ep. 20
  Rational Optimist Society
$500B Project Stargate Will Change Everything Faster Than You Think | Ep. 19
  Rational Optimist Society
Blue Origin Takes On SpaceX (The $10B Race for Space) | Ep. 18
  Rational Optimist Society