These Drones Were Banned (Now They're Saving Lives Faster Than You Think) | ROP #32

In this episode, we explore Zipline's incredible journey from delivering blood in Rwanda (slashing maternal mortality!) to partnering with Walmart in Dallas for 30-minute deliveries. Plus: why tariffs aren't the answer to reindustrializing America (innovation is), a look inside the cutting-edge factories rebuilding US manufacturing, and why the latest AI models might be closer to AGI than you realize.

