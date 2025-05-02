Rational Optimist Society

These Drones Were Banned (Now They're Saving Lives Faster Than You Think) | ROP #32
May 02, 2025
In this episode, we explore Zipline's incredible journey from delivering blood in Rwanda (slashing maternal mortality!) to partnering with Walmart in Dallas for 30-minute deliveries. Plus: why tariffs aren't the answer to reindustrializing America (innovation is), a look inside the cutting-edge factories rebuilding US manufacturing, and why the latest AI models might be closer to AGI than you realize.

