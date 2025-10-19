Rational Optimist Society

David Redfern
1d

Sir Richard Dearlove (head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6, from 1999 until 6 May 2004.)– 16/10/2025. Julia Hartley Brewer show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7g0OgbmeQHg

My advice is do not buy a Chinese computer on wheels because you never know what the manufacturer might be able to do to it without your knowledge.

Daniele Vecchi
1d

Maybe you want to mention that the Barakah nuclear plant, with 4 reactors, provides 25% of the UAE energy needs, including the ones needed to charge the EV. That is the strategic choice, not the solar farm. On top of that the growth in EV is the result of an industrial policy choice where subsidies have created unfair competition while overlooking the environmental impact that is quite heavy.

