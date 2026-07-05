Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Bill mcgannon's avatar
Bill mcgannon
4h

A thought: we must remember competition is healthy, history reflects our greatest achievements come when working against resistance.

Perhaps it would be wise to share with Russia,Europe & china????

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Jay Bremyer's avatar
Jay Bremyer
10m

Exciting and illustrative of the problems and possibilities, probabilities developing via automation and innovation in the US regarding biotechnology. A positive scenerio. Thanks.

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