Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
9h

BWXT is hardly a wildcard. They are the ONLY company with a proven track record and they make lots of money. It’s been a 4 bagger in 2.5 years and is still reasonably priced.

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Peter Adams's avatar
Peter Adams
2h

Is there an ETF that includes these?

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