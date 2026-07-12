Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

16 Comments

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Sir Walter Pearson's avatar
Sir Walter Pearson
11h

"180°C, hot enough to turn metal to mush"

Oh for heaven's sake. Are you completely innumerate?

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7 replies
John Price's avatar
John Price
11h

Excellent article! Keep us updated frequently and please share links to additional sources for further deep dive.

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