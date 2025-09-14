Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

59 Comments

User's avatar
Wayne Stogner's avatar
Wayne Stogner
1d

Listening to the news for 15 minutes leaves me depressed and convinced our society is doomed. Reading your pieces leaves me giddy with excitement with the prospect of society thriving. It is 100 times better than a therapy session. I read and consider every word and allow it to influence my life and investment decisions. I literally LEVITATE in excitement. THANK YOU. I like it all but can't get enough of nuclear energy and SMRs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Binns's avatar
George Binns
1d

Most interested in nuks/SMRs!!! The other stuff keeps the blinders wide open!!!

George

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture