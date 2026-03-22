Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Jeanne H's avatar
Jeanne H
12h

Innovation is the key to progress. If we could just get the politicians and the political maneuvering out of the way, miracles could happen. Thank you for this encouraging article.

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Martin Vance's avatar
Martin Vance
12h

How can you possibly say that Iran started this war? The USA clearly started it. More specifically, Donald Trump started it without the support of Congress or his allies, and with changing objectives and no exit strategy.

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