Boom Supersonic just pulled off the impossible: they broke the sound barrier without making a sound. Wild, right? We dive into how they did it, expose the real reason supersonic flight was banned (spoiler: America was just salty about the Concorde), and why supersonic travel is about to make an epic comeback. Plus: the ridiculous story of how a few complaints in Oklahoma grounded supersonic flight for 50 years, and why that's finally about to change.
SUPERSONIC IS BACK! (No Boom Required) | Ep.23
Feb 21, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
