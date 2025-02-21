SUPERSONIC IS BACK! (No Boom Required) | Ep.23

Boom Supersonic just pulled off the impossible: they broke the sound barrier without making a sound. Wild, right? We dive into how they did it, expose the real reason supersonic flight was banned (spoiler: America was just salty about the Concorde), and why supersonic travel is about to make an epic comeback. Plus: the ridiculous story of how a few complaints in Oklahoma grounded supersonic flight for 50 years, and why that's finally about to change.





