SPACEX RESCUES NASA Astronauts | Phones DAMAGE Teen Brains | 200K Self-Driving Cars NOW | Ep. 27

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore SpaceX's dramatic rescue of NASA astronauts stranded in space for 9 months after Boeing's spacecraft failure. Plus: how smartphones are linked to declining intelligence and teen mental health crises, the exponential growth of self-driving cars reaching 200,000 weekly rides, and China's breakthrough 5-minute EV charging technology that's changing the transportation landscape.





