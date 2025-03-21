Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
SPACEX RESCUES NASA Astronauts | Phones DAMAGE Teen Brains | 200K Self-Driving Cars NOW | Ep. 27
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:03
-30:03

SPACEX RESCUES NASA Astronauts | Phones DAMAGE Teen Brains | 200K Self-Driving Cars NOW | Ep. 27

Rational Optimist Society's avatar
Rational Optimist Society
Mar 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore SpaceX's dramatic rescue of NASA astronauts stranded in space for 9 months after Boeing's spacecraft failure. Plus: how smartphones are linked to declining intelligence and teen mental health crises, the exponential growth of self-driving cars reaching 200,000 weekly rides, and China's breakthrough 5-minute EV charging technology that's changing the transportation landscape.

Comments

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rational Optimist Society's avatar
Rational Optimist Society
Recent Episodes
The Lawsuit That Could Unleash Limitless Energy | Rational Optimist #30
  Rational Optimist Society
Why El Segundo Is Building America's Future Faster Than You Think | Rational Optimist #29
  Rational Optimist Society
AI Will Create Jobs Faster Than You Think | Ep. 26
  Rational Optimist Society
Is This the End of NASA? Private Companies Are Taking Over Space? | Ep. 25
  Rational Optimist Society
AI Tutors, 2-Hour Learning & The Future of Education | Rational Optimist #28
  Rational Optimist Society
This Robot Learns By Watching (The Other One Will Give You Nightmares) | Ep.24
  Rational Optimist Society
SUPERSONIC IS BACK! (No Boom Required) | Ep.23
  Rational Optimist Society