In this week's Rational Optimist Podcast, we explore SpaceX's dramatic rescue of NASA astronauts stranded in space for 9 months after Boeing's spacecraft failure. Plus: how smartphones are linked to declining intelligence and teen mental health crises, the exponential growth of self-driving cars reaching 200,000 weekly rides, and China's breakthrough 5-minute EV charging technology that's changing the transportation landscape.
SPACEX RESCUES NASA Astronauts | Phones DAMAGE Teen Brains | 200K Self-Driving Cars NOW | Ep. 27
Mar 21, 2025
Rational Optimist Podcast
Say no to fearmongering and join us every Friday for the Rational Optimist Podcast. You'll discover incredible things happening that everyone should know but most people don't... from the revival of supersonic flight and nuclear power, to the revolution in biotech now underway. You'll also get authentic opinions on today's headlines from the perspective of two guys (Stephen McBride and Dan Steinhart) who unapologetically love humanity, technology, capitalism, and prosperity.
