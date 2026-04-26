Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Nathan Woodard's avatar
Nathan Woodard
2dEdited

Excellent Essay! After 50 years of America combating hardware costs by outsourcing, instead of applying grit and innovation, it's genuinely inspiring to read about investors and builders teaming up and making miracles happen again...with hardware!

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Bill Balch's avatar
Bill Balch
2d

I’m 91 and will send this on to my grandchildren and their children.

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