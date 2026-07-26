Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Don beech's avatar
Don beech
1d

I wonder every day what unthinking complexity is doing to our mortal souls. Good example: net zero has spawned an industry of solutions looking for problems to create and solve...hybrid cars, cars requiring the engine to be endlessly re-started, £20,000 heat pumps that uneccessarily occupy space and make far more noise than £2000 gas boilers, computers with "functions" I'll neither use nor ever understand. And who knows what AI will do to us when it really gets going.

May God have mercy on us...

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Galland's avatar
Galland
21h

As always, I learned something new and exciting from the weekly diary. It boggles the mind that most harnesses are made by hand. It seems that simplifying the process is a no-brainer, though easier said than done.

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