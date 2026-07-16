Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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InTheTreePartOfTheTree's avatar
InTheTreePartOfTheTree
11h

At *least* 80% of the civil service could be replaced by AI today

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Jim Chapman's avatar
Jim Chapman
10h

On a related note, Parkinson also promulgated the 'law' that bears his name: "Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion." Ergo, hiring more workers increases the theoretical time available for production, but that does not mean the larger workforce will actually produce more.

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