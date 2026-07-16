Agatha Christie once remarked that she had never expected to grow rich enough to own a car or poor enough not to have servants. The reason this strikes us as bizarre today boils down to two names that you hear invoked a lot in the tech industry: Jevons and Baumol. One is shorthand for the expansion of products or professions with rising efficiency, the other for the shrinkage of products or professions with stagnant efficiency.

There’s a pleasing chronological symmetry between these twin ideas: William Stanley Jevons coined the Jevons paradox in 1865; William Jack Baumol described Baumol’s cost disease exactly a century later in 1965.

In his pessimistic book The Coal Question, Jevons forecast peak coal and consequent economic catastrophe for Britain. Energy efficiency would not come to our rescue, he argued. “It is a confusion of ideas to suppose that the economical use of fuel is equivalent to diminished consumption. The very contrary is the truth.” If you double the efficiency of steam engines, you do not burn less coal, you install more engines and soon burn more coal. He was wrong about peak coal, as later pessimists were wrong about peak oil and peak gas, but right about increased consumption.

A modern example: light-emitting diodes (LEDs) use about 15 per cent as much electricity as incandescent bulbs. Do we save that difference? Only at first, then we install more lights, leave them on longer and build things like the Las Vegas Sphere, which uses as much electricity as 50,000 homes.

The tech guru Erik Brynjolfsson points out that: “Pilots became dramatically more productive and effective once jets were invented. Did that mean that we didn’t need as many pilots because now pilots could do more work? No. We consumers decided that we’re going to fly more than ever. So now a lot more people fly. And there’s more demand for pilots.” If supersonic commercial flight eventually takes off, the falling cost of pilots and flight attendants (in the air for less time) will only increase demand for air travel.

The price of a single transistor has fallen over half a century from about $1 to less than a millionth of a cent. So we not only buy more of them but spend more on them. As Alex Danco puts it: “At $1 per transistor, computers made sense for military calculations and corporate payroll. At a thousandth of a cent, they made sense for word processing and databases. At a millionth of a cent, they made sense in thermostats and greeting cards. At a billionth of a cent, we embed them in disposable shipping tags that transmit their location once and are thrown away.”

Drones, space launches and genome sequencing are being Jevonised right now. As for artificial intelligence, “Jevons paradox strikes again,” says Satya Nadella of Microsoft. “As AI gets more efficient and accessible, we will see its use skyrocket, turning it into a commodity we just can’t get enough of.” Aaron Levie of Box says: “Jevons paradox is coming to knowledge work. By making it far cheaper to take on any type of task that we can possibly imagine, we’re ultimately going to be doing far more.” AI will mean more jobs for lawyers, not fewer.

Marc Andreessen muses that it is “like the Daniel Day Lewis character in There Will Be Blood worrying ‘but what will happen, once we’ve satiated their demand for whale blubber?!’ Well, it turns out that there were a lot more useful ways to consume energy than burning the midnight oil.” As the cost of AI tokens collapses, we will use vastly more of them for vastly more uses.

But here’s where the Baumol twin comes in. For every industry that experiences efficiency gains, there’s another that does not. And this latter industry inevitably becomes less affordable. Baumol’s first example was string quartets: violinists are no more productive but you have to pay them more to prevent them running off to become software engineers. The productive industries drive up the labour costs in the rest of the economy. Andreessen jokes that if a hole appears in the wall of your house in California these days it is probably cheaper to glue a flat-screen television over it than hire a builder to repair it: a Jevons-deflated cost beats a Baumol-inflated one.

The big question of our age is can AI drag Baumol-shaded industries back into the sunlight of Jevons? Can it make things like healthcare, education, or government switch from rising costs to falling costs?

I fear not in the case of government because of a bureaucratic version of the Jevons and Baumol effects. As Cyril Northcote Parkinson put it in an article in the Economist in 1955: “Politicians and taxpayers have assumed (with occasional phases of doubt) that a rising total in the number of civil servants must reflect a growing volume of work to be done. Cynics, in questioning this belief, have imagined that the multiplication of officials must have left some of them idle or all of them able to work for shorter hours. But this is a matter in which faith and doubt seem equally misplaced.”

Since 1997, the British public sector has seen zero increase in productivity. That is to say, the average civil servant generates about the same output today as he did three decades ago. Think about this for a second. Thirty years ago fax machines were high-tech, the internet was in its infancy, emails were new, Wi-Fi was scarce, mobile phones were voice-only. How is it remotely possible to be no more productive today than then?

We know the answer. Each email is now copied to a dozen people, each report is pasted and copied till it is twice as long, each Zoom call has five times as many attendees, each mobile call is followed up by three times as many WhatsApp messages – and each day at the desk is interrupted by a training session on transgender anticolonial sustainability. That’s a sort of Jevons-Baumol effect: a Jevol?