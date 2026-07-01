Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Richard Meadows's avatar
Richard Meadows
1h

AI slop detected. jesus christ, have some self-respect.

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Andrew VanLoo's avatar
Andrew VanLoo
5h

This article is nonsense.

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