Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Bob's avatar
Bob
1d

This is one of the best articles I have ever read on this subject. Thank you.

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Randy T Simmons's avatar
Randy T Simmons
1d

Matt, I love to read your analyses and wish I had been at Adam Smith Week to hear your presentation. This piece is a useful and wonderful substitute.

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