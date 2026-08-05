Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

3 Comments

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Jakob Sjölander's avatar
Jakob Sjölander
7h

If this essay is read out loud, is it still an unspoken truth?

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Scott C. Rowe's avatar
Scott C. Rowe
6h

Climate science, and climate scientists, two things that do not exist.

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