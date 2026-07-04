Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

12 Comments

User's avatar
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
5h

Environmentalism has always been a money laundering scheme. It has also become a primary means of sabotage by rival nations. China (and Russia) has played the West for fools. They were entirely correct in their assessment of our national character; given that they had paid handsomely to corrupt it.

Reply
Share
Nick Holland's avatar
Nick Holland
5h

Everyone please review the graph of the build of CO2 in the atmosphere, and then compare it to the change in global atmospheric temperatures over the same time period. The global warming trend started well before there was much increase in CO2 accumulations. Because effect never precedes cause, my simple mind thinks there is some other reason for temperatures to go up. One possibility is the weakening of the Earth's magnetic field since 1800, which would cause more ultraviolet solar radiation to reach and warm the oceans, and then the oceans to warm the air.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture