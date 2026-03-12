Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

4 Comments

User's avatar
Lady Shalot's avatar
Lady Shalot
13h

I’m no expert but everything that Matt Ridley writes makes perfect sense.

Reply
Share
Geordie Burnett Stuart's avatar
Geordie Burnett Stuart
12h

Of course he is right

Add on the North Sea and we would be so much better off with jobs and lives not lost due to the fantasy and lunacy of Net Zero being pursued so zealously

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rational Optimist Society · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture