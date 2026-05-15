Rational Optimist Society

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Graham
18h

“it almost certainly did that evolving in a lab”. Please explain in depth. Your distinction between zoonotic and human transmissible neatly avoids the variants of flu.

Replication opportunities and transmission opportunity are what drive virus mutation. That is the underlying concept. Yes this can happen in a lab. It can also happen in an immunosuppressed patient , a mixed farming duck & pig farm and a crowded livestock environment. The evidence for your covid claim seems weak and should not just be thrown into a serious discussion article.

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