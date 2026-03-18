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Dan Steinhart's avatar
Dan Steinhart
1d

Ehrlich was Thanos' hero.

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Brian Walsh's avatar
Brian Walsh
1d

Matt, this is an excellent article. It never ceases to amaze how people like Ehrlich can be proven wrong, over and over, and never own up to their mistake(s). And they remain quasi heroes of the progressive elite….how can we deal with actual problems if we are married to ideologies despite what actual facts on the ground tell us. To date every Malthusian prediction of impending doom, since Thomas Malthus original prediction, have been proved wrong, mostly due to technological innovation.

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