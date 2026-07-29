Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Hans Koppies's avatar
Hans Koppies
1d

Brilliant piece. Thank you.

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Bruce Mckay's avatar
Bruce Mckay
1d

It’s always a fight with the petty Napoleons that live amongst us…. The sheer bloodyminded arrogance of these people is breathtaking…

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