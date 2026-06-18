Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Graham
1d

One of the challenges is that weather is chaotic within the band of variation set by climate. We can predict storms of greater intensity, not when. We can predict rising sea levels, but not when costal cities like London will be submerged in a spring storm. Predicting catastrophe is not difficult. Predicting when is needed for models of social cost.

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kn
1d

I can only say that every technological optimist who denies climate change is essentially a technological pessimist, because people are fully capable of decarbonization

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