Rational Optimist Society

Stephen Schwarz
1d

You are misunderstanding the recent inertial fusion experiment. Yes, more energy was released than was used, but that’s only counting the laser energy hitting the pellet. Since the lasers are only about 1% efficient that means that the test, considering that aspect only, was still about two orders of magnitude away from break even.

But that’s not all. The pellet was not hydrogen but a combination of deuterium and tritium which are much easier to fuse than hydrogen. You also have to extract deuterium from seawater and make tritium in a fission reactor. Perhaps two more orders of magnitude?

And then all you have is radiation from the fusion reaction which still has to be turned in steam and then electricity. At least another order of magnitude, maybe two?

No, we’re not even close to “cracking fusion energy.”

Stephen Fossey
1d

The profusion of startups suggests to me that those close to the technology see fusion power as more a question of engineering than physics.

