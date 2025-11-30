Rational Optimist Society

Teddy21btc
1d

When government is allowed to do more than protect the rights of liberty and property, eventually it will try to do everything, except protect liberty and property.

MJ Grey
1d

Enviro-Marism. Brilliant. Both a name and an explanation for the Blight that has destroyed more opportunity for more people than warfare and disease. Germany freezes because they shut down some of the best Nuclear Power plants in the world. Why? Environmental concerns. Qui Bono? Marxist Russia that now sells them Natural Gas.

