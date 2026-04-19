Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

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Mike Malik's avatar
Mike Malik
9h

Thank you for this lengthy yet accessible and well balanced review. God gave us brains to use and throughout history we continue to develop technology that makes life better for us. We make mistakes along the way but overall it is progress. Your list of the many companies that are working on developing, improving, and using this technology to cure disease is impressive and makes me optimistic that we will see remarkable improvements in health and longevity int he next generation. Thanks for highlighting this!

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David's avatar
David
10h

Really enjoyable, optimistic article.

Might have included a mention of "golden rice" (I read about it in REASON), that supplies missing vitamin A for areas where there is a deficency, but anti-GMO types have been preventing it being used... so kids are going blind. Not a valid tradeoff in my opinion. I'm writing from memory, so you should research details yourself. Maybe the situation has improved.

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