Rational Optimist Society

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Alexander William Salter's avatar
Alexander William Salter
1d

Yes. Armed conflict is perhaps the most coldly rational of human endeavors. Want to end it? Then make it clear one side has overwhelming power.

I want that side to be us.

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Galland's avatar
Galland
1d

Great post. I am very much an anti-war type, but there’s no denying the importance of a credible deterrence. MAD kept the world at peace for half a century. With the advent of asymmetrical warfare in the form of inexpensive drones, the US definitely needs to step up its game. On that front, having recognized the problem, I am convinced that the young entrepreneurs will solve it and, per your post, are.

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