New Podcast: What AI actually means for your job

Hey Rational Optimist,

You asked: the ROS Podcast is back!

We’re returning with one of the sharpest minds on AI’s impact on humanity.

Jamie Metzl has spent 25 years working where tech and government policy collide, from the Clinton White House to the WHO’s committee on human genome editing.

I recently caught up with Jamie to discuss what rational optimism about AI really looks like… and why blind optimism is just as dangerous as panic and pessimism.

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Jamie Metzl.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why artificial general intelligence is “baloney”

1 test to know if AI is coming for your job

Why hiding your AI use is fraud

The AI 10 Commandments

How many Einsteins AI will unlock

Please click here to watch my conversation with Jamie Metzl now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a cofounder of the Rational Optimist Society.