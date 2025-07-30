Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society

Rational Optimist Society
Rational Optimist Podcast
New Podcast: Turning sun and air into cheap fuel
1
4
0:00
-42:25

New Podcast: Turning sun and air into cheap fuel

Terraform Industries CEO Casey Handmer
Stephen McBride's avatar
Stephen McBride
Jul 30, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

Dear Rational Optimist,

What if I told you we can turn sunlight and air into unlimited cheap fuel?

This isn’t another cleantech pipe dream. Terraform Industries has built a machine that does just that.

I visited Terraform’s Burbank factory in April. And I recently had another mind-blowing conversation with its CEO (and former NASA engineer) Casey Handmer, where he explained how this transformational tech works and his practical plan to scale it.

Click the image to watch Stephen's interview with Casey Handmer.

In our interview you’ll hear:

  • How synthetic fuel could end energy poverty forever

  • Why smart people still don’t believe in solar, and why they’re wrong

  • How desalination could transform the American Southwest

  • How solar fields can be 100X more economically productive than the best farmland

  • Why Terraform’s technology will reshape geopolitics – including China’s relationship with Taiwan

Please click here to watch my conversation with Casey Handmer now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.

1 Comment

User's avatar
© 2025 Rational Optimist Society
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture