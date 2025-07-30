New Podcast: Turning sun and air into cheap fuel

Dear Rational Optimist,

What if I told you we can turn sunlight and air into unlimited cheap fuel?

This isn’t another cleantech pipe dream. Terraform Industries has built a machine that does just that.

I visited Terraform’s Burbank factory in April. And I recently had another mind-blowing conversation with its CEO (and former NASA engineer) Casey Handmer, where he explained how this transformational tech works and his practical plan to scale it.

In our interview you’ll hear:

How synthetic fuel could end energy poverty forever

Why smart people still don’t believe in solar, and why they’re wrong

How desalination could transform the American Southwest

How solar fields can be 100X more economically productive than the best farmland

Why Terraform’s technology will reshape geopolitics – including China’s relationship with Taiwan

