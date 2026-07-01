New Podcast: The startup making houses affordable again

Dear Rational Optimist,

We’ve put supercomputers in our pockets and landed rockets back on their tails … but it takes us longer to build a house today than in 1971.

Speed that up, and we flip the housing crisis on its head.

Aleks Gampel thinks he’s cracked it. His company, Cuby Technologies, doesn’t build houses. It builds the mobile factories that build houses, fast.

I recently caught up with Aleks to see how he plans to take Cuby national.

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Aleks.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why housing hasn’t changed for centuries.

How building houses like cars never works.

The wave of lawsuits swallowing up top homebuilders.

How one mobile factory makes 220 homes a year.

Will AI eliminate realtors?

Please click here to watch my conversation with Aleks now.

—Stephen McBride