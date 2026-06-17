New Podcast: The startup lifting cities with robots and wood chips

Dear Rational Optimist,

Flooding already costs America $180 billion a year. By 2050, more than 300 million people will live with regular flooding.

Until now we’ve only had two options: build a seawall. Or give up and move.

Terranova’s Laurence Allen is building a third way: Just raise the city itself.

I caught up with Laurence to hear how he’s already proven it works… and what it’ll take to lift his first city:

Click the image to watch Stephen’s interview with Terranova’s Laurence Allen.

In our interview you’ll hear:

Why seawalls don’t work… and who’s still building them

How a “wood chip milkshake” can fix flooding

The forgotten 70s experiment that raised an island

How Terranova’s robots lift an entire city in place

A trillion-dollar gopher disaster waiting to happen

Please click here to watch my conversation with Laurence Allen now.

—Stephen McBride

Stephen McBride is a cofounder of the Rational Optimist Society.