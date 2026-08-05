New Podcast: The startup turning a volcano into jet fuel
With Syntholene cofounder and CEO Dan Sutton
Dear Rational Optimist,
We’ve had clean energy sources for decades. But how do you get people to actually use the stuff without incentives or a government mandate?
Dan Sutton’s answer: make clean energy cheaper than every other option.
His startup Syntholene is using geothermal power from deep beneath the Earth’s crust to crack hydrogen, combine it with captured carbon … and pump out ultra-pure synthetic jet fuel.
No oil wells. No refineries. Just steam and carbon.
I recently caught up with Dan to see how he plans to go from a demo site in Iceland to fueling the world’s air fleets.
In our interview you’ll hear:
The WWII secret why Nazi planes flew better. (23:25)
Hydrogen’s “frozen electricity” problem. (30:25)
How this fuel could be made on the moon. (43:23)
Why Dan hopes China copies his technology. (49:02)
The military’s real reason for wanting synthetics. (52:06)
Please click here to watch my conversation with Dan Sutton now.
—Stephen McBride
Stephen McBride is a co-founder of the Rational Optimist Society.